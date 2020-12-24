First shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Oman

Muscat: The first batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the Sultanate on Thursday at Muscat International Airport by DHL cargo palne. A total of 15,600 doses were received by the Ministry of Health.

A statement issued online by the Ministry of Health (MOH) said, ”Oman received the first shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The vaccines, which are manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, will be delivered in two doses, separated by 21 days.

The Ministry of Health will launch vaccination campaign on Sunday. The campaign will be led by the Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, to make sure the vaccine is effective and safe for use.

The vaccine which was received on Thursday as a first batch, will be given to the frontline workers as well as people with chronic diseases — the elderly, diabetics, people with chronic lung disease, kidney failures, and workers in intensive care departments for COVID-19 patients.

It is worth mentioning that the ministry has prepared a strategy for vaccination to cover 60 per cent of the population, which will be divided into different phases. Around 20 per cent of the targeted group will be covered in the first phase due to the limited supply initially.

The second batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will be received by January. As many as 28,000 doses will arrive in January.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 54 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128, 290.

The ministry reported no new Covid 19-related deaths, maintaining the total death toll at 1,491.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 128,290, while the number of recoveries stood at 120,441, comprising 93.9 per cent.

The ministry also pointed out that 10 cases were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 77, of them 36 are in intensive care units (ICU).