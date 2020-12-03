First postal stamp with HM image launched

MUSCAT: At the behest of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said on Thursday launched the first postal stamp superimposed by His Majesty Sultan Haitham’s picture. HH Sayyid Bilarab also launched a commemorative stamp marking the 50th anniversary of the blessed Renaissance march. The inauguration took place during a ceremony organised by Oman Post, one of Asyad Group companies, in cooperation with the National Museum.

The first issue of His Majesty Sultan Haitham’s postal stamp reaffirms the allegiance of loyalty to His Majesty the Sultan and the perpetuation of his reign in Oman’s glorious history and civilisation. Then, HH Sayyid Bilarab signed the First Day Cover of both postal stamps, in induction for the Early Issue of the new stamps. The 50th National Day Stamp, a golden plated issue, is superimposed by a picture of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and another picture of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. It also includes an image of Al Alam Palace, a landmark edifice of the blessed Renaissance witnessed by the Sultanate over a half century. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Royal family members and senior dignitaries from public and private sectors. — ONA