First phase of Maysan-Square Duqm project launched

The first phase of the Maysan- Square Duqm project, which consists of an office complex, residential apartments, a business hotel and entertainment avenues, was launched on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Observer, Sadiq bin Jaffer Sulaiman, CEO, Maysan Properties, said there is a demand for quality office spaces in the region, which is expected to see a population of over 200,000 over the years.

As the project is developed in the Economic Free Zone, properties will be available to both citizens and other nationalities.

The launch event was held in the presence of Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zone.

Sulaiman said the first phase of the constructions will commence in the coming April and is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2022, explaining that the first phase consists of an office complex consisting of three wings and comprising 229 commercial units and retail stores available for ownership under the usufruct system. The complex will be built on a plot of 12 thousand square metres, while the building area is 30 thousand metres.

He said the growth witnessed by the Special Economic Zone of Duqm encouraged the company to invest in the region, and it is expected that real estate activity will increase due to the expected growth of Duqm.

“The Maysan-Square Duqm project is strategically located in the Centre of Duqm, 10 minutes away from the port and 15 minutes from Duqm Airport. Office prices range between RO 27,000 and RO 50 according to their space that varies between 45 metres and 75 metres. The project will be equipped with security systems, central air conditioning, and smart management of parking lots and waste, with the provision of office furnishing service upon request,” he added.

He pointed out that priority is given to the citizens of Al Wusta Governorate in general to own in the project and the company will also start a marketing campaign in markets such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

