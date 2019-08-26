First phase of Labour City inaugurated in Rusayl

Muscat: The BBH Group on Monday inaugurated the Labour City in Rusayl under the patronage of Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Shabibi, Minister of Housing.

The labour city project is of great importance as a new initiative that meets community’s need to keep workers and bachelors away from residential neighbourhoods due to the social risks and inconvenience they cause to families in the residential neighbourhoods.

Constructed with an investment of approximately RO 19 million, the Labour City project is designed to accommodate around 25,000 to 30,000 workers across 3,000 units. The first phase, which inaugurated on Monday offers 170 units.

The Chairman of BBH said the average rental charges per unit that can accommodate up to six people are in the range of RO 100 and RO 120.

