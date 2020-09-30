First patient cured of HIV dies after cancer returns

LONDON: Timothy Ray Brown, the first person known to be cured of HIV when he had a unique type of bone marrow transplant, has died in California after relapsing with cancer, his partner said. “It is with great sadness that I announce that Timothy passed away… this afternoon surrounded by myself and friends, after a 5 month battle with leukaemia’’, his partner, Tim Hoeffgen, said in a post on Facebook. He said Brown was his “hero” and “the sweetest person in the world”. Brown, born on March 11, 1966, became known as the “Berlin Patient” after his HIV was cleared by treatment there in 2007.

