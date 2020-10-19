First Omani designed computer launched

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) launched on Monday the first Omani computer, which was designed and manufactured by Al Onsor Company.

The event was attended by Eng Said bin Homoud Al Maawali, Minister of MTCIT, along with some staff from Al Onsor Company who worked on the project.

The first Omani computer was designed and manufactured by Omani young and talented capabilities and with the support of Sas Center for Entrepreneurship at MTCIT. the design of the computer is in line with the latest technologies in the market with a lightweight in addition to other features such as: having an ID card reader and the possibility of converting it into a touch-enabled tablet device, as well as the option to add a mobile (nano-SIM card ( to connect to (the Internet) via t 3G or 4G network.

It has a smart fingerprint reader and Arabic inscriptions that give a modern and authentic touch to the device.

The laptop is equipped with the latest tenth-generation Intel processors, and the laptop types were divided based on the speed of the processor with different options of storage memory and random access memory. Additionally, the basic computers come with a high-quality FHD touch screen that can be folded at a 360-degree angle To be used as a tablet or keep it as normal and use it as a regular laptop. The processor options are Intel Celeron, Intel Pentium, intel core i3, intel core i5 and intel core i7.

Al Onsor’s engineers have designed three types of computers, namely: desktop, all-in-one, and portable multi-use computer (2-in-notebook(, and the company decided to start manufacturing laptops due to coronavirus pandemic conditions in the world and the institutions’ direction to work and study remotely.

On the sidelines of the launch, an investment agreement was signed between Oman ICT Group, the body responsible for driving the ICT sector and Al Onsor company, the first company founded by Omani youth in the fields of electronic engineering and computer design in the Sultanate and Mena region, to invest in Al Onsor Company by enhancing the current production line of the computers with the new technologies such as the internet of things and robotics.

The group will cover all the capital and operational costs and a large portion of the company’s shares will be owned by the founders. the agreement was signed by Eng. Said bin Abdullah Al Mandhari, the CEO of Oman ICT Group, and Eng. Muaadh bin Ahmed al Hinai, one of the founders of Al Onsor company.

Dr Ali bin Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, affirmed that the ministry is committed to encourage and support Omani companies specialized in communications and information technology to move forward towards innovation and development in its various fields, which in turn can contribute to the transfer of technology in the Sultanate.”

He added, “The ministry also seeks to transfer the advanced technologies in the information technology industry and to cooperate with international technology companies and attract them to the Sultanate. The ministry is also working on putting plans to promote free and open-source software technologies by l providing advanced training for young people on these technologies to enable them to produce programs and solutions to Benefit the local market, as well as pushing them to expand to external markets,”

Sheikh Talal bin Saeed al Maamari, CEO of Omantel said, “One of the main pillars of Omantel strategy is to invest in young talents empowering them to unlock their potentials by adopting their ideas and activities and utilize the company’s long experience to maintain and sustain the youth ideas and projects.”