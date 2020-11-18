First Omani aviation consultancy firm unveils new corporate brand

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 18

Muscat-based Glorious Wings International Services, the Sultanate’s first internationally recognised aviation services company, has announced the official launch of its new corporate branding that includes a redesigned visual identity and a new online digital experience, in celebration of Oman’s 50th National Day.

The redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into the company’s professionally integrated aviation services, best-in-class team of pilots and growing affiliations. The rebranding is to solidify their stance, offering, and direction in the industry. In addition to the visual identity, the new website offers comprehensive online services to those interested in pursuing a career as a professional aviator or contemplating of joining the aviation industry.

“Glorious Wings has a history of distinction, service and leadership made possible by our dedicated team of professional pilots,” said Captain Farhan al Shaheibi, CEO of Glorious Wings. “As a company, we aim to embody these core tenets in every aspect of our business. Our brand refresh builds upon our solid foundation while providing a consistent presentation across all our services for a new generation of aviators. We had delayed the launch from August this year to 18th November, so that we could align it with our beloved country’s 50th National Day.”

Glorious Wings appointed Muscat-based Silent Sky Services on developing the new identity and website. “Working with a highly creative local firm on the rebrand initiative created a true team environment,” stated Captain Farhan. “Silent Sky became an extension of our Glorious Wings family and accomplished a stunning task in clearly visualising and communicating our core values and depth of services through the rebranding process.”

Related