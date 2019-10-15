First off-campus woman residential, retail complex launched

The Myriad, Muscat, the first of its kind, all ladies, off-campus residential and retail complex for students and trainees was officially launched during a ceremony held under the patronage of HE Dr. Rawya Saud Al Busaidi, Minister of Higher Education. The project secured an OMR 20 million facility from Muzn Islamic Banking, the Islamic Banking Window of National Bank of Oman (NBO).

The event saw the attendance of Sayyidah Rawan Ahmed al Said, chairperson of NBO. Representing the developers of the project, Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, chairman of Sandan Development and the Honourable Salaam Al Shaksy Chairman of The Shaksy Group also attended joined by Hilal Al Busaidi Chief Executive Officer of Mubbadrah Holding Company. Joining them was Vikram Rao, Chief Executive Officer of The Myriad and Strategic Housing Group (SHG), a specialised housing project development and operations management firm, bringing this community living project to the Sultanate.

The property is located along the Muscat Expressway, in close proximity to Sultan Qaboos University and other highly reputed institutions. It has been carefully designed under the guidelines of the local authorities, as well as The Myriad’s design and material specifications to ensure safety and comfort for the 2,500 residents and visitors alike. The rooms will be fully furnished with en-suite facilities and residents will have the choice between single and multi-occupancy room types. Common areas have been cleverly optimised to cater to resident needs, including trendy shared lounges and well-equipped, modern kitchens on each floor. These spaces are envisaged for group study and socialising.

“The National Bank of Oman is committed to working together with all public and private partners to further empower women in all spheres of life,” said Sayyidah Rawan Ahmed Al Said, Chairperson of National Bank of Oman. “We realise that innovation and women empowerment are rarely discussed in the same context, but we are firm believers this has to change as each has a paramount impact on socio-economic development. ‘The Myriad, Muscat’ is the first-of-its-kind women-dedicated complex, which will definitely drive social norm change and create economic resilience for women for generations to come.”

To ensure the ultimate convenience, the complex will have a two-floor retail area that will serve both residents and other visitors. In addition to a supermarket and other retail stores, it will include a full-fledged ladies only fitness club, food and beverage choices and a training centre. The complex will have two levels of basement parking for both residents and visitors.

Vikram Rao, chief executive officer of The Myriad and Strategic Housing Group (SHG) said, “The Myriad, Muscat will be an all-ladies living community offering spaces dedicated for women to live, work, and study helping them realise their aspirations in the growing metropolis of Muscat. The project takes into consideration the Sultanate’s local culture, while integrates key features ensuring elevated levels of convenience for tenants and visitors alike, ultimately creating a unique world-class experience.”

The property is a joint development of Sandan Development, Shaksy Group and Mubbadrah and will be operated by The Myriad; the Middle East, Asia and Africa partner of Asset Campus International, the largest student-housing firm globally with its headquarters in the United States of America. The Myriad, Muscat is currently under construction with Shaksy Engineering Services as the appointed main contractor. The project today has reached 35 per cent completion.