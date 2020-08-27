First meeting of “Governorates Affairs Council” discusses key issues

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Governorates Affairs Council (GAC), chaired the first meeting of the GAC at the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

At the outset of the meeting, Sayyid Hamoud valued the issuance of the Royal Decree promulgating the System of Governorates and Municipalities Affairs.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, who presided over the Council of Ministers’ meeting yesterday, has said that “The State is embarking on empowering governors, according them full attention to foster growth and development, while at the same time granting them discretions to shoulder the responsibility of activating the economy, investments and business away from centralisation.”

The meeting touched on the roles to be undertaken by the GAC in accordance with specialisations assigned to it, which are:

· Studying issues forwarded by His Majesty the Sultan or the Council of Ministers;

· Studying topics of common nature among governorates;

· Coordinating between governorates as they exercise their prerogatives;

· Unifying mechanisms of work of governorates;

· Following up the progress of work in ongoing developmental projects in governorates;

· Removing obstacles;

· Submitting an annual report to the Council of Ministers;

· Giving proposals and necessary recommendations on all that relates to governorates’ development.

The GAC also discussed other topics and took appropriate decisions in their regard. –ONA