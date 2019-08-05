The first habta of Eid al Adha was held in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, on Monday. The habta (traditional market) was held at what is known as the Monday marketplace in Al Mizairi village. Vendors and sellers booked prominent places since early morning displaying various wares from sweets, nuts, utensils, ready-made garments to children’s toys and other goods that constitute the essentials of Eid holidays.

Buyers of all ages flocked to the marketplace to ensure convenient and enjoyable holidays. The livestock section of the habta market saw a huge activity with all families seeking to buy animals for the sacrifice, part of the religious rituals that no Muslim can afford to miss out. The prices of the much-needed Omani goat ranged from RO 190 while lamb was selling between RO 40 and RO 70 depending on weight and size.

The traditional habta market also provides a good chance for the craftsmen and owners of small businesses to sell products such as palm-leaf products, Omani khanjar and sword, traditional stick, honey and many more.

Related