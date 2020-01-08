First green service station opens in Muscat

MUSCAT, JAN 8 – The first green service station, an environment-friendly initiative, was launched in Rusayl on Wednesday.

The innovative facility, which supports the national plans of alternative energy and sustainable development initiatives, is the latest in a long list of environmental preservation practices adopted by the Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO).

The list comprises a range of unique eco-friendly features including solar panels, LED lights, a Vapor Recovery System (VRS) and an electric vehicle (EV) charger.

On the occasion, David Kalife, CEO, OOMCO, said that the opening of the Sultanate’s first green service station aims to encourage environment friendly practices towards sustainable and responsible future.

“We have continuously been supporting Oman’s national strategy to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by using modern innovations and this is the latest in a long list of environmental preservation practices adopted by us,” he said.

The first-of-its-kind service station is home for a range of unique eco-friendly features and will provide EV chargers, a convenient mode of recharging that will ease electric vehicles that need recharging and produce less greenhouse gases and other emissions than conventional vehicles, and VRS technology, which will convert gaseous emissions to liquid and effectively eliminate the release of petrol fumes.

Related