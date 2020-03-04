First FOSS BootCamp to be held next week

The Ministry of Technology and Communications, in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University and Middle East College, are organising the first free and open source software BootCamp during March 9 -11, under the theme of “4IR & Emerging Technologies, DevOps Tools, Digital Content Development”. Around 150 programmers and IT professionals from Oman, and GCC and MENA regions are participating.

The main objective of the FOSS BootCamp programme is to enrich the experience of local FOSS resources in the field of Free and Open Source Software in Oman and the GCC FOSS community among undergraduate students, Job-seekers, employees and IT enthusiasts. Through professional workshops and networking in FOSS skills, the event contributes to qualify local and regional resources to adopt emerging FOSS technologies and start developing innovative applications or services targeting public administrations, private sector & civil society. The event focuses on Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) as a key technology to drive innovation, add local value and create sustainable and affordable ICT-solutions.

FOSS BootCamp, in its first edition, will focus on a number of significant topics including developing commercial activities using FOSS, promoting innovation, creativity, security and privacy, education, knowledge, algorithms, devices and platforms. It will also address the use of free and open source software in the government sector. Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) is software which can be freely used, modified and distributed. FOSS offers a number of different opportunities. Developers are able to customize, change or add to open source software and join in global open production processes.

This can help stimulate local innovation and growth in the IT sector. With FOSS, small and medium-sized IT businesses can create locally adapted IT solutions, independent of foreign software vendors.

