First ever residential complex exclusively for women launched

An all women off-campus residential and retail complex, The Myriad, Muscat was launched on Tuesday under the patronage of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, at Kempinski.

The project which secured a RO 20 million facility from Muzn Islamic Banking, the Islamic Banking Window of National Bank of Oman (NBO), has reached 35 per cent completion and is expected to be ready by 2021.

According to Vikram Rao, Chief Executive Officer of The Myriad and Strategic Housing Group (SHG), a specialised housing project development and operations management firm, the project is globally one of the largest student housing properties in one plot.

The property is located along the Muscat Expressway, in close proximity to Sultan Qaboos University and other institutions. According to project officials, Myriad Muscat has been carefully designed under the guidelines of the local authorities, as well as the project’s design and material specifications to ensure safety and comfort for the 2,500 residents and visitors alike.

The rooms will be fully furnished with en-suite facilities and residents will have the choice between single and multi-occupancy room types. Common areas have been optimised to cater to resident needs, including trendy shared lounges and well-equipped, modern kitchens on each floor. These spaces are envisaged for group study and socialising.

Speaking to the Observer, Rao said, “There is a demand for student housing in Muscat. The student population has grown tremendously in the last three to four decades. There are more female students than males. There are 1.4 female students for every male student. In the beginning it was just 0.2 female students to every male student.”

He added that utmost care has been taken to provide secured and safe environment for students, which is also convenient and comfortable.

