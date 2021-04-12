First-ever EV assembly line planned in Oman

MUSCAT, APRIL 12 – An industrial cluster planned for development by Oman’s Sabeen Group at Khazaen Economic City in South Al Batinah Governorate will include a first-ever assembly line for electric cars, the project’s promoters stated here on Sunday.

The Sabeen Group has been active in Oman since 2007 with business interests in marketing, construction, technology and tourism sectors. The Group, which also specialises in food security, seeks to build partnerships and joint ventures that give added value to the Omani market and boost national economic growth.

On Sunday, Ibtisam bint Khamis al Jashmiya, Executive Partner of Sabeen Group, signed an agreement with Eng Salim bin Suleiman al Thuhli, CEO, Khazaen, for the establishment of a diverse portfolio of projects in the City worth RO 17 million.

Under the agreement, Khazaen will lease 100,000 m2 industrial land to Sabeen Group to set up factories manufacturing of greenhouses materials, smart home assembly and manufacturing of solar panels, fish food as well as an assembly line for an environmental-friendly electric cars.

These projects will not just be a great value addition to those already located in the City, but will also directly contribute towards economic diversification and creating job opportunities for Omanis.

Ibtisam bint Khamis al Jashmiya of Sabeen Group said: “Khazaen Economic City is strategically located near the capital, Muscat. The City is known for its high quality and modern infrastructure. We are keen to establish these strategic projects in this promising City to benefit from the wide range of incentives, amenities and not to mention the competitive edge it offers.”

Sabeen Group also plans to build an integrated industrial complex pertaining to businesses in various sectors which will serve the government’s direction to diversify the economy and enhance the contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product.

Sabeen Group also aims, through its strategic partnerships in the region, to attract more specific industries with added economic value and to market the Sultanate as a leading investment hub in the logistical and industrial fields, benefiting from its strategic location, impressive road connectivity and its direct link network with international, seaports and world markets.