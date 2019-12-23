Main 

First education supervision forum held

Muscat: The Directorate-General of Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Education organized the first Educational Supervision Forum under the auspices of Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education at the Fraser Suites Muscat, hotel, on Monday.

The two-day forum is aimed to develop educational supervision, benefit from the regional and international experiences as well as directing educational supervision towards improving education and learning, professional development and capacity building with a view of attaining better quality of education.

The minister of education opened an accompanying exhibition which showcases 11 supervisory initiatives three of which were prepared by the Directorate-General of Human Resources Development and applied in different schools across the Sultanate. The initiatives are: applied lessons, utilisation of educational indicators and utilisation of vocational educational societies.

The forum brings together more than 300 participants of various specialisations of educational supervision. It is in line with the efforts being made by the ministry with the aim of development the educational system. The scientific committee has approved 80 working papers to be presented at the forum from a total of 166 working papers which reflects a high desire for participation at the forum.

