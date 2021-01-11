First Duqm cycling championship on January 16

MUSCAT, JAN 11 –

The Oman Cycling Association (OCA) in collaboration with Special Economic Zone Duqm (SEZAD) will organise the first ever Duqm Cycling Championship on January 16.

The 107 km road race will see the participation of 15 teams which include two new teams – one from Duqm Special Economic Zone and other from Qurayat.

Rest of the 13 teams include Ahli Sidab, Al Rustaq, Al Shabab, Sur, Izki, North Road Oman, Gulf Cycles, Arsen Endurance/Diver Store, Nizwa Club, Brothers Team, Capital Team, Ibri Club and Royal Army of Oman.

The race that offers a total prize money of RO 2,200, will begin from Duqm Airport and finish near SEZAD headquarters.

The Open category winner will receive yellow jersey, while 40 plus winner will get blue jersey and under-23 winner takes home orange jersey – all carrying DiscoverDuqm initiative logos.

The OCA officials announced the event in presence of Special Economic Zone Duqm officials at a press conference held at Oman Olympic Committee headquarters in Muscat on Sunday.

#DISCOVERDUQM

Eng Yahya al Zadjali, Acting CEO of SEZAD, appreciated the OCA for their support and cooperation to realise the Duqm cycling championship.

“The event comes as part of #DiscoverDuqm initiative, confirming Duqm as sports, leisure and tourism destination. This championship highlights and raises awareness among the local community about the importance of healthy lifestyle and physical activity. It also reflects the zone’s direction towards utilising energy efficient transportation like cycling in view of the growing economic activity and investment inflow that Duqm Special Economic Zone is experiencing,” Al Zadjali said in his message.

OCA President Saif al Rashdi said they will review the possibility of making this an international event in the coming editions.

“The OCA will surely look into making this an international event in the coming editions after reviewing this year’s championship which will see national and resident cyclists in action. We are expecting 110 participants from different governorates.”

“The organisation of this race comes according to a plan through which we hope to establish a strategic partnership that aims to make Duqm one of the best cities for living, entertainment and tourism through the establishment of an integrated cycling network that consists of safe cycling paths as well as the establishment of a track for the BMX along with launching of an annual international championship,” Al Rashdi said.

PRIZE MONEY

In the Open category, the winner will get RO 500, while runner-up gets RO 300 and third-placed rider earns RO 200.

In the under-23 category, the top three winners will get RO 150, RO 100 and RO 50 respectively.

The 40 plus category also follows the same prize money as the under-23 section.

The penalties and other regulations will be in accordance with the International Cycling Union (UCI) regulations.

SEZAD Organising Committee members Saleh al Maamari and Mustafa al Balushi were present along with OCA panel members Khalifa al Jabri, Ishaq al Balushi, Sultan al Rawahi and Saud al Rawahi at the press meet. The event is sponsored by Special Economic Zone Duqm and Renaissance.

