First DNA fingerprinting report issued for precious coral

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, SEPT 20 –

The Oman-based Gulf Institute of Gemology, the only facility of its kind in the entire Gulf region, has issued its first DNA Fingerprinting Report (DFR) on a precious coral.

The DFR details the species of the coral sample through DNA analysis and details its comprehensive trace elements. The report further sets forth clear data that ensures the test sample is free of any treatment.

The issuance of the DNA Fingerprinting Report is the result of the collaboration between Fabio D’Amico GIG, the CIBJO Coral Commission, headed by its President Enzo Liverino and the University of Naples Federico II, in particular Professor Di Cosmo.

The coral which came from the Mediterranean Sea has been worked, fashioned and polished by 1894 Liverino srl — and will be available for purchase.

The Muscat-based Gulf Institute of Gemology (GIG) is the region’s leading research, analysis and luxury education institute and is considered one of the top ten in the world.

