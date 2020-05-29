Local Main 

First death recorded due to Dhofar rains

Oman Observer

Muscat: The first death due to rains were reported from Dhofar governorate on Friday as two people were washed away in the flowing waters.

“While two people were drowned in the Ain Razat region, the body of one of them was found. The search for the other person underway,” ROP said.

The Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA) reported that the seven people were reportedly stranded at Ain Arzat region. The rescue teams were able to save five people while two people washed away.”

