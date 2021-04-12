First day of Ramadhan on Wednesday

MUSCAT: The Main Moon Sighting Committee for Ramadhan 1442 AH announced on Monday that the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadhan has not been sighted on Monday, therefore the first day of Ramadhan will be on Wednesday.

The committee convened on Monday under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, to decide on the sighting of the crescent of Ramadhan.

The meeting was attended by the committee members: His Eminence Dr Kahlan bin Nabhan al Kharousi, Assistant Grand Mufti of the Sultanate; Dr Mohammed bin Said al Maamari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry Awqaf and Religious Affairs; Eng Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Dr Saleh bin Hamad al Rashdi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court; Shaikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulsattar al Kamali, Chairman of the Court of Appeal in Musandam Governorate and Shaikh Mohammed bin Salim al Nahdi, Judge of the Court of Appeal in Muscat.

The committee said in a statement that it received no reports affirming the sighting of the moon. Consequently, Tuesday will be the 30th and last day of Shaaban and Wednesday will be the first day of Ramadhan.

On this blessed occasion, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs is delighted to extend greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, praying to Allah the Almighty to return the blessed occasion on His Majesty with good health and long life, the Omani people with progress and prosperity, and the Islamic world with blessing and bounties and protection from pandemics and plagues. — ONA