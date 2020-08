Muscat: The first day of Muharram 1442 AH will be an official leave for employees of private and public sector companies, institutions and establishments.

If the first of Muharram 1442 AH falls on Friday, the leave will be Sunday Muharram 3, 1442 AH, or August 23 and the confirmation of the crescent of the month of Muharram will be announced by the competent authorities.