Muscat: The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs (MERA) announced that the moon was sighted to mark the first day of Muharram or the Islamic New Year 1441 AH on Saturday.

The first day of Muharram will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019, which will also be an official holiday for employees in ministries and public bodies and other units of the administrative apparatus of the state and the private sector employees.