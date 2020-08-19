First day of Muharram announced in Oman

Moon of Muharram 1442 AH was not sighted this evening (Wednesday). Thus, tomorrow, Thursday is the last day of Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH, corresponding to August 20, 2020.

Friday will be the first day of Muharram 1442 AH, corresponding to August 21, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs on Wednesday.

Sunday, Muharram 3, 1442 corresponding to August 23, 2020, will be an official holiday for employees in ministries and public bodies and other units of the administrative apparatus of the state and the private sector employees.