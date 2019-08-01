First day of Dhul Hijjah tomorrow

MUSCAT: The Moon Sighting Committee, assigned by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, said on Thursday evening that it could not sight the moon. “The main moon sighting committee did not report the sighting of the moon today. Accordingly, the first day of Dhul Hijjah month will be on Saturday,” officials said. According to officials, the first day of Eid will be 10 days from the first day of the month. Arafat Day will be the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah month.

Eid al Adha in the Sultanate is likely to be celebrated on Monday, August 12, with Arafa standing on Sunday (August 11).

