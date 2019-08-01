Head stories 

First day of Dhul Hijjah tomorrow

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Moon Sighting Committee, assigned by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, said on Thursday evening that it could not sight the moon. “The main moon sighting committee did not report the sighting of the moon today. Accordingly, the first day of Dhul Hijjah month will be on Saturday,” officials said. According to officials, the first day of Eid will be 10 days from the first day of the month. Arafat Day will be the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah month.
Eid al Adha in the Sultanate is likely to be celebrated on Monday, August 12, with Arafa standing on Sunday (August 11).

You May Also Like

Central bank to issue RO 150 million bonds

Oman Observer Comments Off on Central bank to issue RO 150 million bonds

HM condoles Bangla president

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM condoles Bangla president

Most people don’t trust social media, news

Oman Observer Comments Off on Most people don’t trust social media, news