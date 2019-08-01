First day of Dhu Al Hijja on Saturday

Muscat: The Moon Sighting Committee, assigned by the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs said on Thursday evening that they failed to sight the moon.

The main moon-sighting committee didn’t report the sighting of the moon today. Accordingly, the first day of Dhu al Hijjah month will be on Saturday.

According to officials, the first day of Eid will be ten days from the first day of the month. Arafat Day will be the ninth day of Dhu al Hijjah month.

Eid al-Adha in Oman likely to be celebrated on Monday, August 12, with Arafa starting on Sunday (August 11th).