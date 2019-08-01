Front Stories Oman 

First day of Dhu Al Hijja on Saturday

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Moon Sighting Committee, assigned by the  Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs said on Thursday evening that they failed to sight the moon.

The main moon-sighting committee didn’t report the sighting of the moon today. Accordingly, the first day of Dhu al Hijjah month will be on Saturday.
According to officials, the first day of Eid will be ten days from the first day of the month. Arafat Day will be the ninth day of Dhu al Hijjah month.

Eid al-Adha in Oman likely to be celebrated on Monday, August 12, with Arafa starting on Sunday (August 11th).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3996 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Bank Muscat Oryx Fund wins 2018 MENA Fund Manager award

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat Oryx Fund wins 2018 MENA Fund Manager award

WiFi Mesh technology allows Omantel customers better coverage

Oman Observer Comments Off on WiFi Mesh technology allows Omantel customers better coverage

Oman to participate in Kuwait Int’l Agro Food Expo

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman to participate in Kuwait Int’l Agro Food Expo