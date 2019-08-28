First cohort of Sas Accelerator program next week

The Information Technology Authority (ITA), represented by Sas Center for Entrepreneurship, celebrates next Tuesday in the W hotel, Muscat, the completion of the first cohort of Sas Accelerator program which is powered by Google Developers Launchpad program and aims to boost and speed up with the growth of tech startups locally to bridge the gap between the idea stage and the implementation stage.

The celebration will include a demo day along with an investor Roundtable with the presence of ITA’s management, investors from inside and outside the sultanate, businessmen and entrepreneurs.

The demo day is the last day for startups in the accelerator program. Each of the startups prepares and presents a brief about its products/services to an audience which includes venture capitalists, other potential investors, and industry leaders across many fields.

The event will also include an investor roundtable which will begin with a talk by an international angel investor, Paulo Andrez. Paulo is an angel investor with an active portfolio of 14 companies. One of his investments reached 25 million euros in revenues within the first year of operations, for which he received an award “Best European Angel Investment” in 2012.

Paulo is a Board Member of Entrepreneurship Agency DNA Cascais, which supported more than 270 startups in the last decade, and a Board Member of FNABA, the Portuguese Business Angel Federation. Paulo was appointed President Emeritus EBAN, European Business Angel Network, after serving as President until 2014.

The first cohort, which run for ten weeks, was an intensive business and technology-based accelerator program for the 7 tech startups selected. The program was facilitated by 40 renowned experienced international Google Developers Launchpad mentors and selected local subject matter experts.

It is worth to mention that Sas Accelerator program started in last march when ITA’s Sas Center for Entrepreneurship teamed up with Google Developers Launchpad to launch an accelerator program for the startup companies available in the market. The program aims to bridge the gap between the idea stage and the first stage of implementation in which the program will prepare these start-up companies from the technical and investment side to enter the market through an intensive short-term program.