First ‘Cash Recycling’ ATM installed in Muscat

The first Cash Recycling (ATM) in the Sultanate has gone into operation at Al Athaiba in Muscat Governorate. The machine has been installed by Sohar International at its Al Athaiba Branch.

Sohar International’s AGM and Head Digital Banking, Abdullah Ahmed al Anbori said, “Sohar International has demonstrated tremendous leadership in making the commitment to open up smart ‘Recycler’ ATM options for the ease of cash handling. This effort reflects on the banks focus of introducing the latest technology in Oman’s banking sector while driving our vision in delivering service, convenience and choice to all of our customers”.

The term ‘Recycler’ has been coined around the way the ATM functions — cash deposited into the machine is the same cash dispensed from it. With a continuous cycle of cash flow, customers are benefited since they no longer have to wait for the bank to refill these machines with new currency notes.

