First bidding announcement for pre-approved mining blocks to be unveiled on Sunday

Muscat: The Public Authority for Mining (PAM) will organize on Sunday a press conference at its headquarter to unveil the first bidding announcement for pre-approved mining blocks.

The event will be attended by Eng Hilal bin Mohammed al Busaidi, CEO of PAM and the mining blocks project team.

The press conference will unveil the “Mining Blocks” project along with the mechanisms of floating, bidding processes, and competing criteria. In addition to the economic importance of the project.

The project aims to attract local and foreign investment to the mining sector in Oman through creating attractive pre-approved investment opportunities, which will save time and effort. It will contribute to accelerate the optimal investment in the sector, increase the local added-value, and establish mining and manufacturing industries as well as create new job opportunities.

The project will also achieve the concept of transparency and competition among investors and will contribute to create a regular sustainable source of investment opportunities, as it will maximize the economic value of the sector.