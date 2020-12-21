First batch of vaccines arrives on Thursday

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Oman on Wednesday, the government has confirmed.

The vaccines, which are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech will be delivered in two doses, separated by 21 days.

The announcement on Tuesday coincides with the fact that the number of deaths and new cases continues to remain stable over the past few weeks.

Only four people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of in-patients in hospitals to under 100 at 95, including 40 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The Ministry of Health reported one COVID-19-related death, taking the total death toll to 1,489.

The ministry will announce the list of vaccination centers in the next few days.

Badr bin Saif al Rawahi, Director, Department of Infectious Diseases Control, said that a detailed national plan for vaccination has been prepared to distribute the vaccine and train health workers in all governorates of the Sultanate.

“The vaccines are generally effective, especially from the past success in the elimination of epidemics such as smallpox and polio.”

He said that the ministry has prepared a strategy for vaccination to cover 60 percent of the population, which will be divided into different phases. Around 20 per cent of the targeted group will be covered in the first phase due to the limited supply initially.

“The target groups in the first stage are the groups most vulnerable to disease, including frontline workers and those with chronic diseases — the elderly, diabetics, people with chronic lung disease, kidney failures, and workers in intensive care departments for COVID-19 patients.”

He said that there is a race to manufacture the vaccine due to the great demand, as some companies have reached advanced stages of clinical trials and others have obtained international approvals for emergency use.

Al Rawahi said that the Sultanate sought to create consultative channels with several scientific institutions and international organisations, as well as through direct negotiations with several companies. “Luckily, Oman was among the first countries to obtain the vaccine in 2020 itself.”

The ministry has reported 648 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 127,931.

The total recoveries have reached 119,745, which is 93.6 percent of the total cases reported so far.