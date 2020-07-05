Firms told to abide by COVID-19 norms or face fine, closure

Muscat: Private sector facilities found lax on COVID-19 precautions will have to pay fine up to RO 500, and may be closed depending upon the degree of non-adherence to the pandemic norms. The punitive measures are effective from today (Sunday).

According to the official gazette published on Sunday, Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, issued a decision regarding fines to be imposed on non-committed establishments.

As per the decision, a fine of RO 300 be applied in case of not leaving an empty seat among the workers, and while transporting them in a vehicle.

The same amount of fine applies if workers in the housing units are not divided into groups. Each group has to have own rooms and toilets, and crowding while eating has to be avoided.

The decision includes fine of RO 100 on non-compliance with the number of workers in one room as per occupational health and safety requirements.

It also includes a fine of RO 500 riyals if a private sector facility does not provide health isolation and quarantine for workers in each housing unit, whether these places are located within the workers’ residence or by arranged by the management with specialised facilities to provide the service.

Moreover, the employers have to provide a security guard to ensure that the infected do not mix with others.

In addition to these fines, the decision added an article which enables the Ministry of Manpower and the competent authorities to close the private sector facilities based on the recommendation of the epidemiological investigation team of the Ministry of Health.