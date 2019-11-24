Main 

Fire at apartment in Al Khoud: PACDA

Oman Observer

Muscat: The firefighters from the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) managed to control a fire in an apartment at the Al Khoud area of Seeb. No injuries were reported.

 

