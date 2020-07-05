Fines, penalties updated for pvt sector Covid violations

Muscat: Fines up to RO500, including the closure of the facility, will be imposed on the private sector companies from July 5, for not implementing Covid-19 preventive measures.

According to the official gazette published on Sunday, Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, a fine of RO300 will be imposed for not leaving a seat empty between two employees in the official transport.

The same amount of fine will be applied if workers in the housing units are not divided into groups, provided that each group has its own rooms and toilets. The same fine will be imposed if crowding is reported in the eating area.

A fine of RO100 will be imposed if the number of workers in each room exceeds the limit prescribed as the occupational health and safety requirements.

A fine of RO500 will be imposed if the private sector facility does not provide health isolation (quarantine) places for workers in each housing unit.

These places can be within the workers’ residence or through some specialized facilities that provide such a service.

The decision obliges employers to provide a security guard to ensure that the infected do not mix with others.

The decision also added a clause whereby the Ministry of Manpower and the competent authorities will be responsible for closing private sector facilities based on the recommendation of the epidemiological investigation team of the Ministry of Health.