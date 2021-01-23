Fines increase for lockdown rule-breakers in England

Muscat: British Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced fines for breaking lockdown rules will increase to 800 pounds (1,096 dollars) for people living in England from next week.

Under current laws, people can be fined up to 200 pounds in England and 60 pounds in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales if they break Covid-19 restrictions for the first time.

This can go up to 6,400 pounds in England, 960 pounds in Scotland and Northern Ireland and 120 pounds in Wales for a second offence.

People who do not pay a fine could be taken to court, where they could be fined an unlimited amount.

Some cases in the last few months have seen police officers handing out fines of 10,000 pounds to people in England for organizing house parties.

Now people who go to parties will face tougher fines.

“Next week we will be introducing a new 800 fine for those attending house parties, which will double for each repeat offence to a maximum level of 6,400,” Patel told a Downing Street press conference on Thursday.

“These fines will apply to those who attend illegal gatherings of more than 15 people in homes.” DPA