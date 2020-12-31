Fine-free exit scheme ends today

Muscat: The exit scheme announced by the Ministry of Labour to allow expatriates to leave the country without fines and fees will end today.

As per the last estimates, 45,000 expatriates have taken the benefit of the exit scheme announced by the government in November, which will continue until this month-end.

According to official sources in the Indian embassy, around 3,000 Indian registered for the scheme.

The embassies of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been also coordinating with their nationals to help take advantage of the scheme.

3,875 workers have left the country under the scheme, reported the ministry last week.

The Ministry of Labour received 45,715 applications from expatriates since the start of online registration on November 26.

Most of the workers are from the construction sector with 15,879 applications, followed by the industry sector with 6,891 applications, and then the automobile sector with 2,900.

The Ministry of Labour is yet to release the list of the number of expatriates nationality wise.

Salem bin Saeed al Badi, Director General of Labor Welfare at the Ministry of Labor, said the response by employers and the non-Omani workforce have been positive.

The Ministry of Labour has also announced that employers will get a grace period to correct the status of their expatriate employees until January 6, as part of the efforts to regulate the labour market.

The decision allows modifying the professions of the non-Omani workforce from the banned sectors to other professions or vice versa and permitting the amendment of occupations at different professional levels in accordance with the requirements of the profession.