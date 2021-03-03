Finding ‘right recipe’ for zero-carbon industries

Megan Rowling –

Despite the pandemic slamming the brakes on flying, UK-based engineering firm Rolls-Royce — whose main clients include the aviation industry — has not backed away from its work to slash planet-heating emissions, according to its technology director.

Dave Smith said crafting a corporate strategy, due this year, to reach its net-zero goals had become an even bigger part of what he does than before Covid-19 hit the global economy.

Rolls-Royce this month said it had conducted the first tests of 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel in an engine for private business jets, as part of its ambition to play a leading role in enabling efforts to reach net-zero carbon by 2050. It has pledged to make its own operations carbon-neutral by 2030.

Smith said that while the pandemic would saddle the aviation industry with debt and leave it in a weaker position to invest, the desire to decarbonise was growing, not diminishing.

“We might have a couple of difficult years where we have to go a little slower than we might have wanted to — but there is no changing the direction’’, he said.

“We are absolutely going (to net zero). By 2050 we’ll get there’’, he said.

A new UN-backed initiative hopes to drive such transformation across 28 key sectors of the global economy, from cement to heavy goods vehicles, plastics, clothing, finance and technology. In January, the “Race to Zero Breakthroughs” effort launched with a paper that sets out tipping points for each sector, identifying what key players must do, and by when, to deliver changes needed to adopt a zero-carbon model by 2050 or earlier.

Nigel Topping, Britain’s high-level champion for climate action, said the aim was to sign up large companies accounting for 20 per cent of revenue, production, volume or assets under management in all of the sectors by 2023, with at least 10 sectors there by the COP26 UN climate summit in November.

“This is an inevitable transition. If people are not engaged… and committed to it, they are going to lose’’, he said in a video interview.

The idea is to create a race within and between business sectors, with 20 per cent participation by major companies in a sector seen as a tipping point to catalyse faster change.

— Thomson Reuters Foundation