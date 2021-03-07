Finding a job in times of pandemic!

Throughout lifetime, people experience various challenges that are not only puzzling, but frightening too. Some obstacles are like scary nightmares chasing people and irritating them all the time. Getting a job to make a living probably comes on top of the list of those challenges being faced by many. Thousands of youth, especially fresh graduates, are driven crazy by the nightmarish job-seeking mission. Today, getting a job is becoming a disappointing dream to hunt for many!

Undoubtedly, getting a job is highly significant as it leads other life priorities. Having a job is more than just about making a living; it satisfies one’s dignity and personal interests too. It brings to people a sense of self-respect and self-worth instead of being dependent on others like family for instance. For men, particularly, getting a source of income is significantly essential and a priority, otherwise, they feel useless and hopeless.

Making a living is a hard personal necessity and job hunting is becoming a mission impossible nowadays. With the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, it has became even harder for job-seekers to get employed. Lockdowns and decline in business, which could lead to bankruptcy sometimes, are shrinking job opportunities. Rather it was a cause to sack employees from their jobs. Such sad outcomes have affected the lives of many families and individuals alike.

Unfortunately, the common excuse that most employers are attributing to is the Covid-19 pandemic and its challenges. This had been an excuse even for none or less affected employers! Nobody knows whether recruitment process had been stopped during the pandemic or it was limited to skilled people! Regardless, the market has been recovering as this pandemic has lasted for over a year now. Thus, definitely there would be some job openings every now and then. Likewise, some businesses have been recovering over the time and could accommodate some job-seekers.

Unluckily, what happens is that preference in jobs is sometime given to expats rather than Omanis. This could take place in different public and private companies. Possibly, this might happen for the sake of getting the expertise of expats or having an advantage of their low wages compared to locals. However, this is not always the case as the expertise sometime could be obtained from skilful Omanis. In some cases, Omanis are not given the chance to prove themselves or even show their expertise.

The competition is extremely challenging among job-seekers due to a shortfall in jobs. Another factor that makes the competition is even harder for Omanis is the increase in employed expats. There is no harm in having expat colleagues from whom we can learn due to their expertise and proficiency. However, the competition should always be fair, although Omanis must be accorded priority in contributing in building the future of their country.

Accordingly, the replacement drive, which the government has last year called for in all government bodies and corporates will have a good impact to solve the employment issue in the Sultanate. More job opportunities will be offered to Omani job-seekers. Thanks to the wise policies of the government for taking this call and looking forward for more initiatives in regard to overcoming the employment dilemma in the country.

However, it is the role of all private and government bodies to truly work towards putting this direction in place. It is time now to join forces of government or private employers to support Omani youth by providing them all possible opportunities. New openings should be created to enrol youth in all sectors and allow them play their role in building the nation. If it is seriously implemented, then many job-seekers will come out of their nightmare and start making their dreams come true.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com