Find your place!

At least a few individuals, if not all, are faced with the issue of choosing the place of residence, which could later turn out to be a right or wrong decision! A time could come when you have to decide where you would live rest of your life.

Here, let’s look at the reality. You choose your place of residence for a number of reasons, including family and friends, your career path and job or perhaps employment opportunities and the cost of living. However, when we look from afar, we sometimes see that things fall into place and everything is fine, as you have your family, life is good and you love the place you live and maybe — if I can say — there is no yearning for any other place. And here, unfortunately, there is often ‘but’! What is the problem? Isn’t it your choice? What do you want? Was it because the place you were made you unhappy, or did you prefer to be somewhere else?

Are you not with me that we all have things that we want and need? Hence unless we are very lucky, we will not have everything, but sure accepting this is the key to moving forward with our lives. And here, many wanderers have come to see living away from their loved ones much easier than it was in the old days, with the presence of video chatting, instant messaging and phone calls. But can these technologies that give you the image or stain the screen with a fake smile make up for your physical presence?

In another view, perhaps this place was not full of love for you until now, for living in that city or that country despite its beauty and the grace of its inhabitants. You are constantly surprised by its gray sky, which made you constantly pessimistic or because it was not your real home — the home of childhood, where love, innocence and eternal beauty are in every corner of it and its inhabitants that expose their souls and their presence every spot in it. Furthermore, can we be honest with ourselves here? Perhaps you need to be in the right place, but sometimes you may be in that right spot without realising it (unfortunately this realisation always comes with hindsight consciousness!).

Of course, it goes without saying that a person changes and even his life is changing with many twists and turns, ending up being very unhappy with where he is supposed to be. With that, give yourself a chance, many people reach a certain age and end up in a place they don’t want to be and after a while it turns out to be one of their best life choices. Of course, what I would like to point out here is that the right place is where you belong. It does not matter where you are going, what matters is who is beside you from your small family, your parents and siblings and the life you live along the way with them.

Nevertheless, probably here comes a point that many people overlook when it comes to the right place to live, which is our actions!

It is good to realise here that you either belong to a place or do something that makes you truly feel deeply about yourself, so do not stop until you find that place where you feel alive. There is no doubt that not following your heart to the place that might suit you means spending the rest of your life wishing you had that place… it is definitely what you are looking for, is it not?

Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health, is a medical innovator and educator. For any queries regarding the content of the column he can be contacted at: dryusufalmulla@gmail.com

