Financial and services sectors pull down MSM 30 Index

The MSM30 Index ended the week down by 2.63 per cent. The Financial index declined 3.97 per cent and the Services Index declined 1.53 per cent, while the Industrial Index posted a gain of 0.79 per cent on week-on-week basis. The MSM Shariah Index decreased by 0.31 per cent.

Moody’s Investors Service last week assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Oryx Funding Limited, a special purpose vehicle established in the Cayman Islands (Aa3 stable) by Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC (OETC, Ba3 negative).

The outlook is negative. The proceeds from these notes will be used to refinance OETC’s existing RO 100 million shareholder loan, for capital spending and general corporate purposes. OETC’s liquidity will improve as a result of the proposed issuance, to a more adequate level.

Last week we witnessed Omani financial institutions announcing their exposure to Abou Nabil, LLC, the flagship company of Darvesh Group. As per the disclosure on MSM, aggregate exposure to the Group is to the tune of RO 70.7 million.

CBO’s latest statistics show that Oman banking sector’s total credit stood at RO 26.33 billion (-0.4 per cent MoM and +1.9 per cent YoY) as at the end of Nov 2020.

Their total deposits stood at RO 24.0 billion (-0.1 per cent MoM and +3.5 per cent YoY). ‎ Total private sector credit stood at RO 22.9 billion, (-0.1 per cent MoM and +0.5 per cent YoY) and total sector’s Loan-to-deposit Ratio contracted to 109.7 per cent in Nov 2020 vs 110.1 per cent in Oct 2020, and is down from 111.5 per cent in Nov 2019, due ‎to a relatively slower decline in deposits as compared to credit. ‎

Conventional credit growth slowed to +1.0 per cent YoY in Nov 2020 as compared to +1.4 per cent YoY Oct 2020 and +1.3 per cent YoY in ‎Sept 2020.

Total conventional credit reached RO 22.09 billion (-RO 140 million on MoM basis or -0.6 per cent MoM).

Conventional credit contracted on MoM basis largely on account of a 38 per cent MoM decline in Government credit (-‎RO 160 million) and a 0.2 per cent MoM (-RO 47 million) decline in Private Sector credit. Credit to non-residents increased by ‎about 21 per cent (up RO 26.4 million) and credit to Public Enterprises rose 1 per cent MoM (+RO 40.6 million).

Conventional deposits growth remained at 3.0 per cent in Nov 2020 as in Oct 2020, compared to 4.5 per cent YoY in Sept 2020.

Total ‎conventional deposits stood at RO 20.27 billion (-RO 96.6 million on MoM basis or -0.5 per cent MoM).

Sector Loan-to-deposit ‎‎(LTD) ratio decreased slightly to 109.0 per cent in Nov 2020 as compared to 109.2 per cent in Oct 2020 and 111.2 per cent in Nov 2019.‎

Conventional deposits decreased on MoM basis on account of contraction in all categories of deposits except Non-‎Resident deposits:

Government deposits dropped 2.9 per cent MoM (RO 133.4 million), Public enterprises’ deposits ‎dropped 2.2 per cent MoM or by RO 26.2 million, and finally, Private Sector deposits dropped 0.1 per cent MoM or by RO 7.3 million. ‎Non-resident deposits rose by RO 70.3 million or 14.9 per cent MoM.

The share of Government & Public Enterprises ‎deposits, which had grown to 29.1 per cent in Sept 2020 after dropping for some time previously, has now once again ‎dropped to 27.4 per cent as compared to a simple average of 30.5 per cent over the trailing 12 months. [Courtesy: U-Capital]

Related