Film Beach, a transit station for three beautiful islands

The coastal strip around the small community and the desalination plant in “Film” located in the Wilayat of Mahout is one of the beautiful tourist sites frequented by tourists and residents of the wilayat.

Considered a recreation destination, it is located about 20 kilometres south of Hajj and can be easily accessed by cars.

The “Film” beach is a stopping point for all visitors and fishermen who travel to the three other islands (Mahout, Rak and Ibb) in the wilayat. There is a desalination station on the beach that supplies Mahout Island with water through a 10-kilometre-long pipe that runs to the island and into the supply housing units to the village of Film and the neighbouring areas.

The beach includes a natural mangrove reserve, as well as being a bird-watching site. Several species can be seen here especially during the high tides when the water is higher and the birds are forced to move closer to the shores.

Among the birds that can be seen on the beach are the grey heron, the oyster hunter, the crab-plover, the sandpiper, the Dunlin, as well as the eagle and Western marsh harrier, which are usually found during the winter season and travel all the way here to catch fish and small animals.