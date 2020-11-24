Filipinos in Oman advised to participate in serological survey, avail of amnesty

The Philippine Embassy in Muscat urges Filipinos in the Sultanate that if they are randomly selected by the Ministry of Health to take part in the national serological survey, to readily accept and participate in the ongoing effort to combat the virus.

In an advisory dated November 22, the embassy explained that the survey and its results will be used in outlining the corresponding policy on how to handle the situation.

Filipinos are made aware of the importance of the survey emphasizing that by knowing the number, the relevant government agencies can help protect the health of everyone who resides in Oman.

“Participation to the national serological survey has no ill-effect to the participants and will not result in separation of families or the forced wearing of an electronic bracelet,” the advisory said in Filipino.

“If you are selected to participate in the survey, please adhere to the process by making an appearance to the assigned health institutions that the survey team advised you to visit,” it noted.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the embassy recorded 185 Filipinos had been infected with Covid19 with 180 successfully recovering and five (5) unfortunately succumbing to the virus.

In an interview with a Filipino digital channel, Ambassador Imelda Panolong who finds the amnesty programme a piece of great news encourages overstaying Filipinos to avail of the programme which started on November 15 and ending on December 31.

While there is no available data yet of the total number of overstaying Filipinos in Oman, the Philippine government is planning to introduce chartered flights to bring back to the Philippines those who have no money to buy the tickets.

For details of the amnesty process through the embassy, Filipinos can visit the embassy’s Facebook page for details or contact 24605143.