Fighting coronavirus by spreading awareness

SALALAH, FEB 7 – At a time when the whole world is battling a pandemic, which is everyone’s responsibility to play a role in fighting it out and stop its spread. Except for a few irresponsible cases, most people are adhering to the Covid protocols.

Different associations have taken up the task of spreading awareness among the masses. For a wider appeal among the women, the Omani Women’s Association (OWA) in Salalah is making all-out efforts to address the Covid concerns.

The Association is focused mainly on the protocols established by the Supreme Committee on the Covid-19. It has been creating awareness among the families about health and safety measures to break the virus chain and save the families from any harm.

Noor al Ghassani, President of the Omani Women Association in Salalah, reiterated the Association’s commitment to fighting the pandemic mostly by creating awareness among the families.

It is not possible to go for a door-to-door awareness campaign due to Covid concerns. “So the Association adopted online tool to educate women and the society to adhere to the precautionary measures. I had the honour to chair these programmes in which most of the participants were Association members.”

‘Be committed to Oman’, is one of these programmes which included several online awareness activities, such as competitions, workshops, lectures and interviews in various areas of life. This programme was launched in conjunction with the emergence of the pandemic and is still active till today

After the success of the ‘Be committed to Oman’ programme a new version was added in line with the current conditions and it attempted to educate the community through another programme called ‘Oman Towards Recovery’.

This version included tips and instructions that benefit Omani women and residents, to take the necessary precautions in fighting the epidemic. The association has added many activities, including entertainment awareness that added elements of joy and happiness during the quarantine period by holding competitions, educational programmes, and holding seminars and lectures to educate women about the most important steps and proper methods of the prevention of pandemic.

The programmes also educate women on how to fight this disturbing pandemic time, and work to reduce its effect on the life of every member of the family. Not only that, but it also covered activities and competitions on Omani Women’s Day and many other topics aside from Covid-19.

“Accordingly, many lecturers inside and outside the Sultanate were hosted to address various areas of life highlighting how to take the necessary precautions to reduce the exposure to Covid-19, which has become a threat to the whole world,” Noor al Ghassani said.

There are 59 Omani Women Associations in the Sultanate. They have been instrumental in developing the skills and capabilities of women through various activities, workshops and training courses.

Omani women are equal partners in the development, growth and prosperity of the country’s modern renaissance and are standing shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts. The Association works throughout the year with regular plans and programmes that empower women and ensure their welfare.

Aden Mohammed al Hadi