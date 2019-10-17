Fifth edition of Mitsubishi Oman Handball School Championship takes off in Muscat

MUSCAT: The first leg of the fifth edition of the Mitsubishi Oman Handball School Championship took off at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat recently. Those attended the opening ceremony included executives of Z-Corp and Zubair Automotive Group, officials from OHA among others.

The Mitsubishi Oman Handball School Championship is being organised by Mitsubishi Oman, represented by General Automotive Company, in association with the Oman Handball Association (OHA).

Z-Corp has been backing all the activities of OHA since it signed an agreement in October 2015.

In the following months, the championship matches will be held in schools in Muscat Governorate, Al Batinah North Governorate, Al Batinah South Governorate, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Dhofar Governorate and Al Buraimi Governorate. The first leg of the championship saw four schools from Muscat Governorate participate in the championship. More than 48 students from different schools in the Sultanate participated in the competition.

While Al Amal school won the first place, the second place was won by Ghala school. The third and fourth place was won by Wadi Adai School and Al Sarooj School respectively.

Zuwaina al Azri, communications manager at Zubair Automotive Group said, “The Mitsubishi Oman Handball School Championship which was launched five years ago remains one of the most important initiatives that documents the partnership between the sports sector and Z-Corp and its subsidiary companies. Through the partnership with Oman Handball Association we are more than happy to create this significant platform for the country’s school students to practice handball. We believe the school students who are participating in the matches are Oman’s future players and we are delighted to support them. We are certain with the exposure they get; these children will one day represent Oman in international platforms.”

She added, “In the fifth edition of this championship we are witnessing a remarkable progress in terms of the way it is organised and in the number of schools participating. We are certain that the tournament will continue and achieve its desired goals. I would like thank the team that oversees the organisation and preparation of this tournament and acknowledge the contribution of referees officiating the matches.”

