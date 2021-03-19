Fiery beginning to US-China talks

ANCHORAGE: American and Chinese diplomats were to meet again on Friday in Anchorage to discuss relations after a clash in opening statements that laid out the two superpowers’ competing views of the world and spelled a difficult period ahead.

The two sides lashed out at each other over human rights and geopolitical ambitions before television cameras in initial comments late on Thursday, underscoring the challenge of easing the bilateral chill in the first meetings between the administrations of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

The US side, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accused China of behaviour that endangered global stability. Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, blasted back against Blinken’s “condescending” language, accusing him of setting up a show of strength for the cameras in the room. — AFP