Fibre optic network to be lauched in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar

Oman Broadband Company (OBC) will celebrate on Sunday’ the opening of fibre optic network in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar with the aim of providing high-speed internet to residents and visitors of the region.

This OBC’s step comes to build a fibre optic network throughout the Sultanate and to move forward with its strategic vision to enable opportunities and implement the National Broadband Strategy.

The project, which took 10 months to implement, was implemented in coincidence with the extension of the water network in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, which is being implemented by the Public Authority for Water to unify efforts and reduce costs and time. The company has equipped approximately 4168 housing units throughout the region ready to request service through one of the licensed providers in the Sultanate (Omantel, Ooredoo and Awasr).

This project is one of the most important achievements of the company as the network in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar has been connected to Muscat and will undoubtedly contribute to linking other institutions in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar to Muscat.

Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is considered as one of the popular tourist destinations for both Omanis and foreign tourists. Therefore, the availability of fibre optic network will contribute to activating the tourist and commercial activities in the region.

Eng Said bin Abdullah al-Mantheri, CEO of Oman Broadband Company, said that efforts are underway to open new areas in the last quarter of this year in some areas in the Governorate of North Al Batinah, where approximately 8,438 housing units will be opened and parts will be opened in the Governorates of Muscat and Dhofar, as 39,586 housing units in Muscat and 29,931 in Dhofar.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), he said that Oman Broadband Company is responsible for building the fibre optic infrastructure and leasing it to the three operators, Omantel, Ooredoo and Awaser, and has contributed significantly to the speed of the Internet and lower prices in the areas where the network is available.

He noted that the company has so far covered 54 per cent of urban areas and will cover 95 per cent by 2030 to achieve the National Broadband Strategy.