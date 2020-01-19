Fertility, sterility updates discussed

Muscat: The latest developments in fertility and sterility diseases were the key topics of a conference organised on Sunday by Oman Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology in cooperation with IVI company. The conference discussed updates in treating sterility diseases, fertility deficiencies, test-tube babies and prevalent practices among physicians of obstetrics and gynecology.

More than 300 public and private medics and paramedics specialised in obstetrics, gynecology and midwifery and lab technicians specialised in sterility analyses took part in the conference in which they exchanged expertise and updated information on the best practices to improve services rendered to patients in Omani medical establishments.

The conference, attended by specialists from the Sultanate, Spain, France and India, reviewed the most important physiological qualities of ovaries and possible causes of sterility diseases, in addition to the impact of endometrial resection on ovaries and the relationship between sterility and ovarian cysts.

The participants elaborated on the use of frozen and non-frozen ovaries in 2020, non-surgical treatments of sterility, the ovary multi-cyst syndrome and treatment of the migrating endometrium that causes sterility.

Since its inception in 2013, Oman Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology has served as an ideal platform for specialists in obstetrics and gynecology and has since then organised a number of conferences where it hosted specialists from the Sultanate and abroad. –ONA