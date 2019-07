Fiona Ferro won her first WTA title on Sunday after beating French compatriot Alize Cornet 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in the final at Lausanne. The 22-year-old beat Cornet in one hour and 40 minutes to make sure the third seed didn’t retain her title in her 13th final on the top women’s circuit. The win, which lifts Ferro from 98 to 74 in the WTA rankings, follows first round eliminations at Roland Garros, Australian Open and Wimbledon.

