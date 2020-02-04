Ferrari Portofino An Italian Grand Tourer par excellence

The Ferrari Portofino is the new V8 GT set to dominate its segment thanks to a perfect combination of outright performance and versatility in addition to a level of driving pleasure and on-board comfort unparalleled on the market.

Capable of unleashing a massive 600 cv and sprinting from 0 to 200 km/h in just 10.8 seconds, the Ferrari Portofino is the most powerful convertible to combine the advantages of a retractable hard top, a roomy boot and generous cockpit space complete with two rear seats suitable for short trips.

The new car, which takes its name, Portofino, from one of the most charming villages on the Italian Riviera, an eponym for stylish elegance, is the most versatile model in the range.

A Ferrari designed to be driven every day that also effortlessly converts from an authentic ‘berlinetta’ coupé to a drop-top capable of delivering a unique Ferrari soundtrack and superb driving pleasure even in day-to-day situations.

The retractable hard top (RHT) has been completely redesigned and can now be opened or closed in just 14 seconds on the move at lower speeds, making the car even more practical. Careful modelling of the RHT housing now allows the luggage compartment to hold two cabin trolleys with the roof down and three with the roof up. Ideal for any occasion, the Ferrari Portofino represents the perfect combination of design, performance and technology.

The Ferrari Portofino delivers a significant weight saving with the adoption of new components using innovative designs made possible by the use of cutting-edge production techniques. This, combined with a 40 cv higher power output than the California T, has resulted in a significant hike in performance and a corresponding drop in emissions. Vehicle dynamics benefit from the introduction, for the first time on this model, of electric power steering, the 3rd generation electronic differential (E-Diff3) and the latest evolution of the electronic suspension control system (SCM-E) integrated with Premium 9.1 ESP.

The importance of the Middle Eastern Ferrari connoisseur in Maranello’s illustrious history and the passion shown for the marque in Dubai was eloquently underlined with the presentation of a ‘Passione Rossa’ video by Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera. His powerful speech highlighted the emotional parallels between Ferrari’s track pedigree and rich heritage and the Middle East’s world-class driving environment and love of luxury.

Creating exquisite local Ferrari experiences through events and digital content are a sentiment of the brands commitment to the region. The activations started two years ago, with an exploration of the ‘Deserto Rosso’ in the Liwa desert, before evolving into the ‘Passione Rossa’ campaign. Key to the Ferrari DNA is the Ferrari lifestyle, and allowing clients access to a full spectrum of exhilarating experiences and emotions.

Starting with the V8 power unit, which has won the outright International Engine of the Year award for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017, Ferrari’s engineers worked on several different fronts to deliver a power output of 600 cv at 7500 rpm, the equivalent of 156 cv/l, introducing new mechanical components as well as specific engine management software.

Maximum mechanical efficiency is guaranteed by the use of high-resistance aluminium alloy pistons and con rods with innovative geometries and specially-shaped high-tumble intake manifolds. Combustion is optimised across the engine’s rev range by an ion-sensing system with adaptive ignition and multi-spark functionality. Losses in the intake have been reduced by new more linear high- and low-pressure air ducts while the all-new exhaust system benefits from a single-piece exhaust header.

Mechanical efficiency is further optimised by a variable-displacement oil pump that reduces hydraulic power requirements by up to 30 per cent compared to a conventional pump. The adoption of a new intercooler to simultaneously minimise fluid-dynamic losses and increase air cooling also contributes to the engine’s performance.

The Portofino’s engine continues Ferrari’s zero turbo lag tradition, with instantaneous throttle response in under 1 second.

This is the direct result of the adoption of innovative solutions such as: a flat-plane crankshaft, which, with its compact size and lower rotating mass, improves fluid-dynamics; compact turbines with a low moment of inertia and twin-scroll technology that reduces the interference between the exhaust pulses from different cylinders and increases the pressure; and a single-cast exhaust manifold with equal-length pipes to optimise the pressure waves.

The Ferrari Portofino features Variable Boost Management, a control software developed by Ferrari that adjusts torque delivery to suit the gear selected. As the car goes up through the gears (from 3rd to 7th), the amount of torque delivered by the engine increases all the way up to 760 Nm.

This has allowed Ferrari to adopt longer gear ratios in the higher gears, which helps keep fuel consumption and emissions down on the one hand, while adopting different torque curves through the rev range in the lower gears for a feeling of strong, continuous pick-up.

In line with long-standing Ferrari tradition, every single Prancing Horse engine has its own particular soundtrack that makes it unique. This is also true of the Ferrari Portofino.