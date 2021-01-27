Local Main Uncategorized 

Fees for expat recruitment licenses to be increased: Labour Minister

Muscat: The Minister of Labour in Oman has announced that there will be an increase in fees to recruit and new licenses to bring in expatriate manpower in some professions.

The fees are as follows:

Top/senior level occupations: RO2,001

Middle/medium level occupations: RO1,001

Technical and specialized occupations: RO601

Artisanal fishermen: RO361

Non-mentioned (unspecified) occupations: RO301

Housemaids (from one to three house workers): RO141

Housemaids (from four workers and above): RO241

Farmer and camels’ breeder (from one to 3): RO201

Farmer and camels’ breeder (from four and above): RO301

Fees of changing a worker’s data: RO5

Transferring a worker from a current sponsor to another: RO5  

