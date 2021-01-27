Fees for expat recruitment licenses to be increased: Labour Minister
Muscat: The Minister of Labour in Oman has announced that there will be an increase in fees to recruit and new licenses to bring in expatriate manpower in some professions.
The fees are as follows:
Top/senior level occupations: RO2,001
Middle/medium level occupations: RO1,001
Technical and specialized occupations: RO601
Artisanal fishermen: RO361
Non-mentioned (unspecified) occupations: RO301
Housemaids (from one to three house workers): RO141
Housemaids (from four workers and above): RO241
Farmer and camels’ breeder (from one to 3): RO201
Farmer and camels’ breeder (from four and above): RO301
Fees of changing a worker’s data: RO5
Transferring a worker from a current sponsor to another: RO5