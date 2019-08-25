Business Main 

Fee imposed on services through Invest Easy

Muscat: Dr Ali bin Masoud bin Ali al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), has issued a Ministerial Decision 191/2019 to impose a fee on services offered through the electronic system – Invest Easy.

Article 1 of the decision imposes a fee on the services provided through the electronic system (Invest Easy), amounting to 20 per cent of the fees legally prescribed for those services.

The fees shall be a minimum of 500bz Bz and a maximum of RO20.

Article 2 states that his decision shall be published in the official gazette and shall come into force from the day following after its publication.

 

