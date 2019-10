Ruthless Roger Federer claimed victory in his Shanghai Masters opener on Tuesday with a straight-set win over Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas. The 38-year-old Swiss won 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) and plays Belgium’s 13th seed David Goffin or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the last 16. The third-ranked Federer is looking to end the season on a high with a fourth title of the year — although he failed to win a 21st Grand Slam this season.

