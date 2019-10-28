Federer claims ‘unbelievable’ 10th Basel title

BASEL, Switzerland: Roger Federer won his 10th Basel title on Sunday, smothering young Australian Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-2 to secure what the Swiss legend described as “an unbelievable” success at the home-town tournament where he used to work as a ballboy. The 38-year-old had to control his emotions as he drew a loud and heartfelt standing ovation from his home public during the presentation of his 103rd career trophy. He is now just six short of the record 109 ATP titles won by American Jimmy Connors.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said it was as a ballboy at the St Jakobshalle more than two decades ago that he got his first taste of tennis. “Being a ballboy really inspired me,” he said. “But I cannot believe that I’ve won here 10 times. “I never even thought that I would win it once, this has been an unbelievable week for me.” Federer’s 10 Basel titles ties the 10 he owns from Halle. He has also won Wimbledon eight times. Sunday’s victory was his 75th win in Basel and extended his win streak at his hometown tournament to 24 matches with his last loss at the event coming in the 2013 final to Juan Martin del Potro. — AFP

